Sunday, April 14, 2024
Minister directs necessary steps after rainfall

April 14, 2024
LAHORE   -   Punjab Local Government and Community De­velopment (LG&CD) Minister Zee­shan Rafique has directed the municipal administrators across Punjab to ensure all necessary ar­rangements put in place in light of recent rainfall in the province.

The minister emphasized the importance of precautionary mea­sures, advising that the alerts re­garding rainfall from the Pro­vincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab should be taken into consideration.

LG&CD Minister Zeeshan Rafique stressed the need for machinery to be prepared for the drainage of rainwater, especially in low-lying areas, and for a proactive review of the sewage systems to prevent any blockages.

