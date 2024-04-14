Minister pays homage to Pak jawans, martyrs

ISLAMABAD - Federal Interior Minister Moh­sin Naqvi paid homage on Sat­urday to two soldiers of the Pakistan Army who were mar­tyred in the operation against terrorists in Bunir district.

Martyr Havaldar Mudassar and Lance Naik Haseeb bravely thwarted the nefarious inten­tions of the terrorists, said the minister in his message.

Naqvi expressed heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of the martyrs and said that Havildar Mudas­sar and Lance Naik Haseeb attained the high status of martyrdom for the sake of the nation’s peace.

“Martyrs are the pride of the nation,” he said, adding that martyrs have cultivated peace with their precious blood. He reiterated that the nation is determined in the war against terrorism and such cowardly acts cannot defeat the unwav­ering resolve of the nation.

TWO PRECIOUS LIVESLOST IN ACCIDENT NEAR KALAR KAHAR

A tragic accident unfolded near Kalar Kahar on Saturday when a passenger bus, carrying 45 individuals, lost control due to slippery roads from the rain.

The incident resulted in the loss of two lives, while thir­teen others sustained severe injuries. Initial reports suggest that the driver struggled to maintain control of the vehicle amidst the adverse weather conditions.

Responding promptly, a heavy contingent of Motorway police arrived at the scene to rescue passengers and facili­tate the injured. They swiftly shifted the wounded to the trauma center in Kalar Kahar for urgent medical attention.

Meanwhile, a thorough inves­tigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident has been initiated to ascertain the precise cause.

The ill-fated bus was en route to Fort Abbas from Islamabad, highlight­ing the tragic turn of events on what should have been a rou­tine journey.