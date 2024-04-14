Sunday, April 14, 2024
Missing Israeli teen found ‘murdered’ in West Bank: Netanyahu
Agencies
April 14, 2024
Newspaper, International

JERUSALEM   -   A missing Israeli teenager was found dead in the oc­cupied West Bank on Satur­day, in what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called a “heinous murder”. The dis­appearance of 14-year-old Benjamin Achimeir on Fri­day sparked a huge manhunt and attacks on Palestinian villages. “The heinous mur­der of the boy... is a serious crime,” Netanyahu said in a statement. Israeli forces “are in an intensive pursuit after the heinous murderers and all those who collaborated with them,” he said. Achimeir went missing early on Friday from the Malachi Hashalom outpost near the city of Ra­mallah. His body was found nearby, the Israeli army and security forces said. Hun­dreds of thousands of Israelis live in West Bank settlements considered illegal under in­ternational law. The incident comes with tensions already high due to the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. Following Achi­meir’s disappearance, Israe­li security forces and hun­dreds of volunteers formed a search party. 

Agencies

