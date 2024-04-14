Sunday, April 14, 2024
Mohsin condemns killings of bus passengers in Noshki

Expresses deep sorrow and grief over tragic incident

Our Staff Reporter
April 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Sat­urday strongly condemned the killings of bus pas­sengers after their kidnapping in the Noshki dis­trict of Balochistan. In a statement, he expressed deep sorrow and grief over the tragic incident.

Naqvi expressed his heartfelt sympathy and con­dolences to the bereaved families. The interior min­ister said that the sad incident which happened on the national highway in Noshki must be condemned at all levels. “We stand in solidarity with the families of the victims,” he said, adding that there is no room for such horrific acts in Quaid’s Pakistan. Separately, Naqvi paid homage to two soldiers of the Pakistan Army who were martyred in the operation against terrorists in Bunir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Havaldar Mudassar and Lance Naik Haseeb bravely thwarted the nefarious intentions of the terrorists, said the minister in his message.

Naqvi expressed heartfelt sympathy and condo­lences to the families of the martyrs. “Martyrs are the pride of the nation,” he said, adding that martyrs have cultivated peace with their precious blood. He said that the nation was determined in the war against terrorism and such cowardly acts couldn’t defeat the unwavering resolve of the nation.

Our Staff Reporter

