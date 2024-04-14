Sunday, April 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

National Assembly's session called on Monday, Parliament's joint session rescheduled

National Assembly's session called on Monday, Parliament's joint session rescheduled
Web Desk
9:06 PM | April 14, 2024
National

A National Assembly session has been called for Monday, while the joint session of Parliament has been rescheduled.

Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq will preside over the NA session on Monday at 5 p.m. sharp.

The NA session has been convened on the opposition's requisition, with discussions revolving around the opposition's agenda.

During the session, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Asifa Bhutto will take the oath as a member of the National Assembly (MNA).

Meanwhile, the joint session of Parliament has been rescheduled.

According to parliamentary affairs officials, the joint session of Parliament will now be summoned on April 18 instead of April 17.

President Asif Ali Zardari is scheduled to address the joint session of Parliament. 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1713071092.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024