New Zealand team arrives in Islamabad today for T20I series

LAHORE - New Zealand cricket team will land in Islam­abad today (Sunday) for the five-match T20I se­ries against Pakistan, that will be played from April 14 to 28. As per schedule, Pakistan team will train at the Pindi Cricket Stadi­um on Monday while New Zealand has opted to rest on the day. Pakistan and New Zealand will train at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday and Wednes­day. Both captains Babar Azam of Pakistan and New Zealand’s Michael Bracewell will take part in pre-series photo-shoot followed by their pre-series media conferenc­es on Wednesday. Both teams will play the first T20I on April 18. Paki­stan and New Zealand are scheduled to train at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on April 19. The two sides willplay back-to-back matches on April 20 and 21 and then will travel to Lahore on April 22, where they will play the remaining two matches to complete the series.