New Zealand team arrives in Islamabad today for T20I series

LAHORE - New Zealand cricket team will land in Islamabad today (Sunday) for the five-match T20I series against Pakistan, that will be played from April 14 to 28. As per schedule, Pakistan team will train at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Monday while New Zealand has opted to rest on the day. Pakistan and New Zealand will train at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday and Wednesday. Both captains Babar Azam of Pakistan and New Zealand’s Michael Bracewell will take part in pre-series photo-shoot followed by their pre-series media conferences on Wednesday. Both teams will play the first T20I on April 18. Pakistan and New Zealand are scheduled to train at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on April 19. The two sides willplay back-to-back matches on April 20 and 21 and then will travel to Lahore on April 22, where they will play the remaining two matches to complete the series.