Sunday, April 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Newly-elected senators from Sindh meet Faryal Talpur

APP
April 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

LARKANA  -  The newly elected senators from Sindh met with the central presi­dent of Pakistan People’s Party Ladies Wing, MPA Faryal Talpur at New Dero House on Saturday.

Senator Kazim Shah, Senator Aslam Abaro, Senator Ponjho Bheil, Senator Zamir Ghamro, Senator Sarmad Ali, Senator Ashraf Jatoi and Senator Dost Ali Jessar were among the guests who met with Faryal Talpur and offered Eid greetings. Sindh PPP President MPA Nisar AhmaLar­kana (APP) The newly elected senators from Sindh met with the central president of Pakistan People’s Party Ladies Wing, MPA Faryal Talpur at New Dero House. Senator Kazim Shah, Senator Aslam Abaro, Senator Ponjo Bheil, Senator Zameer Ghamro, Senator Sarmad Ali, Senator Ashraf Jatoi and Senator Dost Ali Jessar were among the guests who met with Faryal Talpur and offered Eid greetings. Pakistan Peoples Party Sindh President MPA Nisar Ah­mad Khuhro, MPA Sohail Anwar Syal, PPP District President Khur­shid Ahmed Junejo and Ex- MNA Mehreen Bhutto were also pres­ent on this occasion.

Traffic accident claims two lives on CPEC route

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1712984969.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024