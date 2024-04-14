Sunday, April 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

One dies, other injured after falling from roof

APP
April 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  Two friends fell from the roof of a shop in Maryam Garden area in Kotri, Jamshoro district, on Sat­urday with one of them losing his life in the incident and the other suffering critical injuries.

According to Kotri police, one of the friends slipped and fell from the roof while the other friend fell while trying to save the other from falling. Both the injured young men, Ramzan Korejo alias Nano and Shahbaz Bang alias Jani, were shifted to district headquarters hospital in Kotri where Nano succumbed to his injuries.

The family of Jani complained that due to a lack of treatment facilities Jani was shifted to Lia­quat University Hospital in Hy­derabad. The police informed that a brother of the deceased person, Ghulam Murtaza Korejo, had given his statement accord­ing to which both young men had accidentally fallen from the roof.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1712984969.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024