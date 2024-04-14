Sunday, April 14, 2024
Over 63,000 parents refuse polio vaccine for children

INP
April 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan’s fight against polio faces a renewed challenge as a recent national anti-polio cam­paign encountered resistance from a significant number of parents. According to media reports, over 63,000 parents across Pakistan refused to vac­cinate their children during the campaign with a significant ma­jority from the province of Sindh.

The breakdown of the refusal rates by province is as follows: 38,749 parents in Sindh declined the drops, followed by 20,392 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and 4,081 in Balochistan. Addition­ally, 175 parents in Punjab, 75 in Islamabad, and 24 in Azad Kash­mir also chose not to administer the polio drops to their children. The national anti-polio cam­paign, which aimed to vaccinate children across the country, was conducted from February 26 to March 15. In a parallel develop­ment, the Ministry of Health has disclosed that the polio virus has been detected in environmental samples from eight cities. Spe­cifically, the virus was identified in 12 sewage samples, including one case of wild polio virus and three YBA cluster cases.

