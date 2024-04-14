Pakistan signs $200 million MoU with Chinese firm

Accord to save millions of dollars being spent on import of furnace oil for thermal plant.
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has signed a $200 million Memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a Chinese firm to convert a thermal plant to solar power in Pakistan which would be cost effective and would save millions of dollars being spent on import of furnace oil for the plant.
The MoU was signed between Pakistan’s Northern Power Generation Company Limited (NPGCL) and Chinese company Ningbo Green Light Energy Pvt Ltd.
The agreement aims to transform an existing thermal power plant located in Muzaffargarh into a state-of-the-art 300 MW solar power facility.
The project will upgrade an existing thermal power plant to a 300 MW solar power plant through the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC). This initiative, facilitated by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), marks a significant stride towards embracing renewable energy solutions while reaping economic benefits.
The project will generate 400 million units of electricity per year at a significantly lower cost, reducing the cost from forty five rupees to fourteen rupees per unit. The project will eliminate the need for Heavy Fuel Oil (HFO).
It is estimated to save forty four million dollars annually due to reduction in import bills, offering attractive returns to stakeholders. Harnessing the land, assets, and infrastructure of generation company GENCO-III, this project underscores SIFC’s commitment to driving the transition towards renewable energy sources.