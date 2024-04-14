Sunday, April 14, 2024
Pakistan signs $200 million MoU with Chinese firm

CONVERTING THERMAL PLANT TO SOLAR POWER

MATEEN HAIDER
April 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

Accord to save millions of dollars being spent on import of furnace oil for thermal plant.

 

ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan has signed a $200 million Memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a Chinese firm to convert a thermal plant to solar power in Pak­istan which would be cost effective and would save millions of dollars be­ing spent on import of furnace oil for the plant. 

The MoU was signed between Paki­stan’s Northern Power Generation Company Limited (NPGCL) and Chi­nese company Ningbo Green Light Energy Pvt Ltd. 

The agreement aims to transform an existing thermal power plant lo­cated in Muzaffargarh into a state-of-the-art 300 MW solar power facility.

The project will upgrade an exist­ing thermal power plant to a 300 MW solar power plant through the Spe­cial Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC). This initiative, facilitated by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), marks a significant stride towards embracing renewable energy solutions while reaping eco­nomic benefits.

The project will generate 400 mil­lion units of electricity per year at a significantly lower cost, reducing the cost from forty five rupees to fourteen rupees per unit. The proj­ect will eliminate the need for Heavy Fuel Oil (HFO).

It is estimated to save forty four million dollars annually due to reduc­tion in import bills, offering attractive returns to stakeholders. Harnessing the land, assets, and infrastructure of generation company GENCO-III, this project underscores SIFC’s com­mitment to driving the transition to­wards renewable energy sources.

MATEEN HAIDER

