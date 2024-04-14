Pakistan signs $200 million MoU with Chinese firm

Accord to save millions of dollars being spent on import of furnace oil for thermal plant.

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has signed a $200 million Memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a Chinese firm to convert a thermal plant to solar power in Pak­istan which would be cost effective and would save millions of dollars be­ing spent on import of furnace oil for the plant.

The MoU was signed between Paki­stan’s Northern Power Generation Company Limited (NPGCL) and Chi­nese company Ningbo Green Light Energy Pvt Ltd.

The agreement aims to transform an existing thermal power plant lo­cated in Muzaffargarh into a state-of-the-art 300 MW solar power facility.

The project will upgrade an exist­ing thermal power plant to a 300 MW solar power plant through the Spe­cial Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC). This initiative, facilitated by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), marks a significant stride towards embracing renewable energy solutions while reaping eco­nomic benefits.

The project will generate 400 mil­lion units of electricity per year at a significantly lower cost, reducing the cost from forty five rupees to fourteen rupees per unit. The proj­ect will eliminate the need for Heavy Fuel Oil (HFO).

It is estimated to save forty four million dollars annually due to reduc­tion in import bills, offering attractive returns to stakeholders. Harnessing the land, assets, and infrastructure of generation company GENCO-III, this project underscores SIFC’s com­mitment to driving the transition to­wards renewable energy sources.