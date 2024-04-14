Hurricane Katrina, a catastrophic Category 5 hurricane, struck the Gulf Coast of the Unit­ed States in 2005, causing widespread dev­astation and loss of life. In its wake, levee breaches flooded New Orleans, exacerbating the disaster. The response was marred by government failures, inad­equate preparation, and delayed relief efforts, dis­proportionately affecting marginalised communities. Katrina exposed systemic inequalities that come for­ward during natural disasters and their aftermath. The aftermath underscored the urgent need for di­saster preparedness, infrastructure investment, and equitable response strategies. Hurricane Katrina now serves as a poignant reminder of the consequences of neglecting vulnerable populations and making sure people are treated equally in times of a crisis.