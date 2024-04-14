PCB announces match officials for Pakistan-NZ T20I series

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday announced the match officials for the Pakistan-New Zea­land five-match T20I series, which is scheduled to commence from April 18. Andy Pycroft, a member of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, will lead the playing control team that includes five umpires, namely Ahsan Raza (elite panelist), Aleem Dar, Asif Yaqoob, Faisal Afridi and Rashid Riaz (all from the ICC’s in­ternational panel), who will share umpiring responsibilities. Pycroft, a former Zimbabwe Test batter, has to date refereed in 144 T20Is. When he will stand in the second T20I on 20 April, he will move ahead of Sri Lanka’s Ranjan Madugalle in second place in the list of match referees to officiate in most T20Is. The list is headed by New Zealand’s Jeff Crowe (175).The Pindi Stadium will stage the opening three T20Is on 18, 20 and 21 April before action will move to Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium where the last two matches will be played on 25 and 27 April.