PM performs ground-breaking of Seerat Museum

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said Seerat Museum would not only positive­ly serve to familiarise Pakistanis and the Muslims world to learn about the way of life of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) but would also sensitize the non-Muslims about the false propagan­da about the Prophet (PBUH).

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said this at ground-breaking of Seerat Museum on Saturday, in Islamabad.

The PM said from the establish­ment of Faisal Mosque to Seerat Mu­seum, Saudi Arabia’s love and affilia­tion with Pakistan is remarkable.

PM delivered the opening and clos­ing notes of his speech in Arabic lan­guage at the event which received a huge applause by the audience. In Arabic language, PM Sharif warm­ly welcomed the visiting dignitary Secretary General of Muslim World League, Sheikh Dr Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa highlighting the warm and brotherly relations be­tween Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The prime minister appreciated the young Hufaaz-e-Quran (those who learn the Holy Book by heart) for the beautiful recitation with a variety of consonants. The PM highlighted the warmth expressed by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman during his recent visit to Saudi Arabia, wherein he termed Pakistan “close to his heart” and vowed extending support in trade and business. PM said a high-level Sau­di delegation will soon visit Pakistan as follow up of his visit. PM concluded his speech on the note of ‘Long Live Paki­stan-Saudi Arab Friendship’.