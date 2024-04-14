Sunday, April 14, 2024
PM Shehbaz says Baisakhi is the festival of kindness and happiness

PM Shehbaz says Baisakhi is the festival of kindness and happiness
Web Desk
9:49 AM | April 14, 2024
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has extended his heartfelt felicitations to the Sikh community on the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi.

In a message of warmth and inclusivity, he has stated it as a festival of love, kindness, and jubilations.

PM emphasized the significance of Baisakhi, describing the desi month of Baisakh as a symbol of love, spring, and the sharing of happiness.

He proudly acknowledged Pakistan's rich tapestry of diverse faiths and cultures, stating that the vibrant colors of the Baisakhi festival only serve to enhance the beauty of diversity and inclusion within the nation.

Expressing the government's readiness to welcome Sikh pilgrims, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assured that every possible effort would be made to ensure their comfort and felicitation during their visit.

On this joyous occasion, PM Shehbaz Sharif conveyed a message of kindness, tolerance, harmony, and peace.

He called upon everyone to strive for a world that is prosperous and peaceful, urging all to play a constructive role in its realization.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1713071092.jpg

