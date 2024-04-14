Polio victim contributing in fight against climate change

PESHAWAR - A young polio victim perform­ing as role model for country­men in ongoing fight against increasing threats of climatic changes has decided to embark on a countrywide travel by visit­ing 400 cities with the objective of planting saplings and spread­ing awareness about impor­tance of increasing green cover.

“The objective of country­wide visit is to convey message about pressing need of plant­ing trees to reduce the impacts of climate changes in shape of devastating floods, errat­ic rains, global warming, heat wave,” said Khizar Wali Chishti, a young teacher of 32 years age who is a polio victim and walks with the support of crutch­es with a mission of planting 10 million trees in the country with his hands.

“I have set the target of plant­ing 10 million trees in the coun­try and so far succeeded in planting more than 150,000 saplings,” said Khizar whose left leg is paralyzed due to polio.

Talking to APP from his hometown, Pak Patan, Khizar Wali Chishti said that he is ar­ranging funds to purchase a heavy vehicle for carrying of sapling in different parts of the country.

The countrywide journey is tentatively scheduled to start in June 2024 during which Khizar Wali will visit different cities and meet with public to inform them about growing threats posed by climatic changes.

Pakistan is ranked among top ten in the list of most vulnera­ble countries due to climate in­duced disasters and the disas­trous flood of 2022 is an eye opener for all the countrymen, Khizar opined.

Khizar also spent recently passed holy month of Ramazan and religious festival of Eid in plantation of trees in different cities of Punjab.

During Razaman, I visited La­hore and besides planting differ­ent trees also planted a Miyawa­ki forest in the city, he told APP.

Around a couple of months earlier, Khizar Wali organised Fourth Annual National Tree Festival in Pak Patan wherein experts from across the coun­try were invited who apprised visitors about importance of planting indigenous trees and tips about kitchen gardening.

Being a teacher, Khizar Wali Chishti also tries to create awareness among people about importance of increase in green cover.

If heat wave continues to in­crease with the same pace and temperature kept on around or more than 50 degree Celsius in major parts of the country, how people will bear it and there will be crisis of very serious level for mitigation of which we have to work jointly by creating awareness and taking practical measures, he added.

There is a need for creat­ing awareness among all sec­tions of the society because people from top to bottom and of all ages are getting affected from climatic changes, Khizar stressed.

Khizer has formed a group in name of `Green Oasis’ on so­cial media platform for creating awareness about importance of increasing green cover.

He uploads all his activities regarding planting of trees at different locations on so­cial media with the objective of awareness of his followers spreading in different parts of the world.

Apart from environment friendly services, Khizar also concentrates on welfare orient­ed activities by arranging free health camps, collecting funds for education of poor children and feeding of birds and ani­mals.

Being a victim of polio, Khizar Wali Chishti also spreads mes­sage regarding importance of vaccination of children against the crippling disease.