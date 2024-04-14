Poultry price jumps to Rs720 per kg in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR - Poultry meat price has gone out of reach of com­mon people as it jumped to Rs720 per kilogram in Bahawalpur here on Satur­day. According to a report poultry meat was sold out at Rs720 per kilogram here on Saturday which was sold out at Rs 619 per ki­logram before Eid-ul-Fitr. “Poultry suppliers have been continuing increas­ing poultry price in Baha­walpur on daily basis,” said Qureshi, a retailer, adding that poultry suppliers had been controlling and fixing poultry prices.

He said that retailers dealing with business of sale of poultry meat used to receive message on their mobile phone from poultry suppliers about latest rate of poultry on daily basis. People have requested the authorities concerned to play their due role in con­trolling price hike to rid common people of finan­cial difficulties.

PARLIAMENTARIAN VIS­ITS CHILD PROTECTION BUREAU BAHAWALPUR

Parliamentarian, Sadiaa Muzaffar has visited Child Protection and Welfare Bu­reau Bahawalpur and spent a time with the children living there. According to a press release issued here, Member, Punjab Assembly, Saadia Muzaffar has visited Child Protection and Wel­fare Bureau here and spent a time with the children living there.

She distributed gifts among the children. She was accorded a warm wel­come by Incharge, Child Protection and Welfare Bu­reau, Bahawalpur, Nosha­ba Malik.

Advocate, Bilal Malik, Director, Social Wlefare, Sehar Siddique, Deputy Director, Social Welfare, Muhammad Ishtiaque and other officials were present.