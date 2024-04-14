Poultry price jumps to Rs720 per kg in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR - Poultry meat price has gone out of reach of common people as it jumped to Rs720 per kilogram in Bahawalpur here on Saturday. According to a report poultry meat was sold out at Rs720 per kilogram here on Saturday which was sold out at Rs 619 per kilogram before Eid-ul-Fitr. “Poultry suppliers have been continuing increasing poultry price in Bahawalpur on daily basis,” said Qureshi, a retailer, adding that poultry suppliers had been controlling and fixing poultry prices.
He said that retailers dealing with business of sale of poultry meat used to receive message on their mobile phone from poultry suppliers about latest rate of poultry on daily basis. People have requested the authorities concerned to play their due role in controlling price hike to rid common people of financial difficulties.
PARLIAMENTARIAN VISITS CHILD PROTECTION BUREAU BAHAWALPUR
Parliamentarian, Sadiaa Muzaffar has visited Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Bahawalpur and spent a time with the children living there. According to a press release issued here, Member, Punjab Assembly, Saadia Muzaffar has visited Child Protection and Welfare Bureau here and spent a time with the children living there.
She distributed gifts among the children. She was accorded a warm welcome by Incharge, Child Protection and Welfare Bureau, Bahawalpur, Noshaba Malik.
Advocate, Bilal Malik, Director, Social Wlefare, Sehar Siddique, Deputy Director, Social Welfare, Muhammad Ishtiaque and other officials were present.