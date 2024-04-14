PPP's Sharif Khan Khilji defects to PTI

PPP leader Sharif Khan Khilji has resigned from the party and announced his inclusion in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

"I announce my resignation from the Pakistan Peoples Party. The party has become a party of the Zardari family, not of Bhutto," Khilji said, citing the reason behind his defection.

He stated, "The election on February 8, 2024, was not an election but a selection. Despite the PPP’s government in Balochistan, I am resigning. It is my heartfelt desire to help the poor."

Khilji stated that he joined the PPP out of necessity after leaving the PTI, adding that he never entered politics for perks and funds.

Khilji further elaborated, "There is a significant difference between the prime minister and the founder of PTI. We all have to stand up against the corrupt system. The Balochistan government also offered funds to prevent me from joining PTI."