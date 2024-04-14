Punjab CM believes in taking practical steps, claims Azma Bukhari

LAHORE - Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari said on Saturday that Pun­jab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz believed in taking practical measures instead of making hollow slogans.

In a statement issued here, she said that in just one month, the CM bought a plane to launch as an air am­bulance, as per her promise. She said that Maryam Nawaz had announced launching air ambulance service dur­ing her maiden speech after being elected as the Punjab CM.

Performance of the Punjab govern­ment was visible on ground not on social media, she said and added that opponents of Maryam Nawaz had no potential to compete with her. She said that the PML-N had always ful­filled promises made with the people.

Azma Bukhari said, “Maryam Nawaz is first women chief minister and till now more than two dozens of programmes have started in Punjab.” She said that it was unfortunate that those who had promised to give 10 million jobs and five million houses gave nothing to people except ‘Pan­agah and Langar Khana’.

Meanwhile, Punjab Local Govern­ment and Community Development (LG&CD) Minister Zeeshan Rafique has directed the municipal admin­istrators across Punjab to ensure all necessary arrangements put in place in light of recent rainfall in the province. The minister emphasized the importance of precautionary measures, advising that the alerts regarding rainfall from the Provin­cial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab should be taken into consideration.

LG&CD Minister Zeeshan Rafique stressed the need for machinery to be prepared for the drainage of rainwa­ter, especially in low-lying areas, and for a proactive review of the sewage systems to prevent any blockages. De­spite the ongoing holidays, he insisted that the citizens should not face any inconvenience due to the rains.

Furthermore, he instructed the Secretary LG&CD and CEOs of waste management companies to maintain coordination with the local govern­ment department and other relevant departments, including the PDMA, to take joint actions and avoid any emergency situations. He particularly mentioned the provision of all pos­sible services and facilities to tourists visiting Murree during Eid holidays, ensuring their stay is comfortable and free from rain-related troubles.