Sunday, April 14, 2024
Rain, thunderstorm predicted in most parts of KP

APP
April 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR  -  The Meteorological Department has predicted rain-windstorm and thunderstorms in most districts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to the Meteorological Department, rainstorms and thun­derstorm is expected in Chitral, Dir, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Swat, Hari­pur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner and Malakand. Same weather condi­tions are expected in Waziristan, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, D I Khan, Ban­nu, Karak, Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, Swabi and Kurram.

The weather situation is attrib­uted to a strong westerly wave that may grip most parts of the country from April 13 to April 15.

The heavy rainfall may gener­ate floods in Dir, Swat, Chitral and Kohistan. Concerned authorities have been issued directives to re­main alert to meet any untoward incidents. 

Farmers are also advised to take precautionary measures in the predicted weather conditions.

