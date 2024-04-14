Renowned Urdu Poet Farigh Bukhari remembered

ISLAMABAD - The twenty-seventh death anniversary of Farigh Bukhari, a celebrated poet, writer, and critic of Urdu literature, was observed in Peshawar on Saturday. Born on November 11, 1917, in Peshawar under the name Ahmed Shah, he contributed significantly to Urdu literature. In addition to poetry, Bukhari authored numerous books on literature, social issues, and politics in languages such as Hindko, Pashto, and predominantly Urdu. Bukhari’s literary works encompassed a wide range of subjects, reflecting his deep understanding of various facets of life. His writings not only entertained but also enlightened readers about societal issues and political dynamics. Despite his diverse interests, Bukhari’s mastery in Urdu poetry remained unparalleled, earning him a revered place in the literary circles of Pakistan. On April 13, 1997, Bukhari passed away in Peshawar, leaving behind a rich legacy that continues to inspire and influence aspiring poets and writers across the nation. As his admirers gather to commemorate his memory, they reflect on his profound contributions to Urdu literature and his enduring influence on generations of writers to come.