Residents struggle as Jhelum Bridge project halts

GUJAR KHAN - The future of the unfinished bridge over the Jhelum River remains uncertain as funding was halted following the conclusion of the PTI government in Punjab. Despite significant progress made in the project during the PTI regime, construction came to a halt under the subsequent administrations, leaving several spans unfinished and only reaching the midpoint.
This has left over five hamlets in the Vichla Baila area completely disconnected from a land route by the river Jhelum, posing significant challenges to residents in their daily commute to and from the city of Jhelum.
Local sources report the presence of approximately six villages, surrounded by the bifurcated river Jhelum, where residents are forced to brave the river daily for their commute. Currently, a cable car operated by a private party serves as their sole means of crossing the river, albeit lacking proper equipment. Pedestrians and bike riders are charged for this convenience, while those attempting to cross by vehicle face treacherous conditions.
Muhammad Aftab, a resident of Meraj Pur village, expressed disappointment over the sudden closure of the bridge project and emphasized the urgent need for its completion. Similarly, other residents, like Qamar Zaman and Maryam Saeed, highlighted the daily struggles they face due to the lack of convenient access to schools and healthcare facilities.
Parveen Akhter, an elderly woman from Merajpur, echoed the sentiments of many residents, expressing confusion over the stoppage of work on the bridge and emphasizing the challenges faced in transporting patients, especially during nighttime hours.
Residents are calling on the chief minister of Punjab to resume construction of the bridge, citing its importance for public welfare. Mr. Adeel, the executive engineer of the Punjab Highways and Communications Jhelum district, confirmed that the scheme was in progress within the department, pending the release of necessary funds from the government to resume work.