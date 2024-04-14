Roads swept away by heavy rain in Chitral

PESHAWAR - Heavy rain hit hard resulting roads swept away by closing all traffic between Chitral and Pesha­war wherein a house was affected in Chitral city and a girl child was injured and was shifted to District Headquarters Hospital, Deputy Commissioner Chitral Muhammad Imran told media men here on Sat­urday.

He stated that heavy machin­ery was working on the opening of roads besides a high alert has been issued to those living close to null­has and stream due to heavy rain. The DC said that officials of the district administration have been on high alert along with NHA’s and PDMA staff. A house was affected by heavy rains in Chitral city, a girl was injured, he confirmed.

The injured girl was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospi­tal, Chitral and doctors said that she is out of danger. There was a confirmed report that tourists’ ve­hicles were affected by floods in Chamarkhan Nala, and the route was restored, the Deputy Commis­sioner said.

He disclosed that in Lower Chi­tral’s Belpok village, Chitral Garam Chashma road was closed due to flood relay and the traffic was also affected. Due to rain, the Chitral to Peshawar road is closed for all types of traffic due to flooding in rivers and canals and tourists and local peoples have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel.

Deputy Commissioner Chitral said that rain continues in Low­er Chitral district and suburbs till now. In the light of the orders of Deputy Commissioner Lower Chi­tral Muhammad Imran Khan, line departments are on alert.

Traffic flow is affected at vari­ous places due to increase in flood water level and landslides in Nul­las. The machinery of the TMA De­partment and NHA are busy clean­ing various drains. The machinery of the NHA Department is engaged in the clearance operation at the location of heavy floods, Muham­mad Imran Khan said.

Tourists are advised to travel af­ter obtaining complete informa­tion about the access roads, he said. Avoid unnecessary travel in inclement weather until routes are fully cleared. Any untoward incident must be reported to DC control room on the following Telephone No 0943412519.

Heavy rains have caused flood­ing in “Meena Khor” on Lowari Tunnel Road. Travellers to Chi­tral, including tourists to Lowari Tunnel, should also avoid travel­ling before the rain stops and the water level recedes, the DC Chitral said while issuing warning to the general public and tourists.