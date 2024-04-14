Secretary General MWL meets PM

ISLAMABAD - Sheikh Dr Mohammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, Secretary General of the Muslim World League paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister House on Saturday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The prime minister welcomed Dr. Al-Issa and thanked him for visiting Pakistan on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr. He appreciated the valuable contributions and services of Dr. Al-Issa for promoting the true image of Islam around the world. He also acknowledged the critical role of Muslim World League in developing unity among the Muslim Ummah, advocating for Muslim causes around the world and in spreading the message of peace, tolerance and inter-faith harmony.

Prime Minister conveyed his best wishes and prayers for the health and long life of His Majesty King Salman bin Abdul Aziz as well as for the Crown Prince and Prime Minister His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz. He underscored that Pakistan attached utmost importance to its strong fraternal ties with Saudi Arabia that were rooted in common faith, shared values and culture.

Extending his best wishes to the Secretary General for the success of his ongoing visit, the Prime Minister assured him of Pakistan’s continued support and partnership with the Muslim World League.

Secretary General of Muslim World League praised the Prime Minister for his commitment and efforts to further strengthen ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. He congratulated the Prime Minister on the success of his recent visit to Saudi Arabia. Sheikh Dr. Mohammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa is visiting Pakistan from 07-15 April 2024.