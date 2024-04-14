Seven die in lightning strikes, roof collapse in Balochistan

A cloudy weather prevails in most of Balochistan districts including Quetta for third day with sporadic rain forecast.

The Met Office has forecast rainfall in over 25 districts of Balochistan on third day of the wet spell in the province.

Seven persons have died in lightning strikes, roof collapse and other rain-related incidents.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has said that 15 houses were damaged in Pishin during rainfall.

“The roads of Hanna Orak and Chashma Achozai, which were closed by flash floods, have been restored”, PDMA stated.

“The water flowing at Pinjra Pull point in Bolan Pass,” PDMA said.

The disaster management authority has advised tourists to avoid unnecessary travel. It said that the vehicles stranded in flooding at Chashma Achozai, have been rescued.

PDMA said that dozens of people have also been rescued in Pishin.

One man and two children were killed in lightning strikes as rainfall lashed parts of Balochistan including Quetta, Chaman Chagai, Nushki, Dera Bugti, Sorab, Kohlu and Khuzdar yesterday.

Low-lying areas in Quetta were flooded after heavy rainfall. Rainfall was also reported in Mastung, Kalat, Nushki, Pishin, Kharan, Qila Abdullah and Kachhi. A dust storm also battered Kalat, hampering visibility in the area.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Balochistan said that two children died in a thunderbolt in Sorab district.

Meanwhile, a 22-year-old man was killed in a lightning strike in Pishin.