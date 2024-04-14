Shakira wows at Coachella on day dominated by Latino artists

INDIO - Shakira dropped in Friday night for a surprise Coachella cameo with Argentina’s superstar producer Bizarrap, a highlight on day one of the festival that saw a diverse slate of Latino artists command the conversation.

Meanwhile Lana Del Rey rolled into the festival with a motorcycle escort to headline the opening night of the California desert’s mammoth arts event, which traditionally kicks off the summer concert circuit. But there were no stage appearances from Taylor Swift, the megastar currently on break from her blockbuster, billion-dollar Eras tour, who is said to be having a romantic Coachella weekend with NFL boyfriend Travis Kelce. Swifties were speculating she might appear onstage with friend Del Rey or Sabrina Carpenter to no avail -- but there’s always tomorrow, when she could join longtime producer Jack Antonoff during his Bleachers set, or collaborator Ice Spice, the Bronx rapper who’s also on deck. The singular Del Rey returned to perform at Coachella a decade after first doing a show there, offering her cult style of ethereal pop.