Shanghai’s ship exports see considerable growth

SHANGHAI - Shanghai in east China exported 149 ships in the first two months of 2024, marking a remarkable increase of 112.9 percent year on year, according to Shanghai Customs. During the same period, the total value of these exports reached 9.95 billion yuan (about 1.4 billion U.S. dollars), amounting to staggering year-on-year growth of 222.2 percent, the customs said. The volume and value of ship exports from Shanghai, a key stronghold of China’s shipbuilding industry, accounted for 15.9 percent and 20.6 percent, respec­tively, of the total national ship export volume and value in the first two months of 2024. Among the exports, the value of ships exported to the Eu­ropean Union increased to 3.28 billion yuan, accounting for nearly one-third of Shanghai’s total ship export value.