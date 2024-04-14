Sikh pilgrims assured foolproof security at Hasanabdal Besakhi Mela

ATTOCK - Police in Hasanab­dal, under the command of DPO Attock Ghayas Gul, are taking extensive measures to ensure the safety of Sikh pilgrims participating in the Besakhi Mela at Gurdwara Siri Punja Sahib. Over one thousand officers have been deployed to provide three layers of foolproof security for nearly three thousand Sikh pilgrims arriving from India, other countries, and across Pakistan. The de­ployment includes 6 DSPs, 13 SHOs, 143 upper subor­dinates, 95 head constables, 728 constables, and 36 lady constables, along with elite force commandoes. The Evacuee Trust Property Board sources have con­firmed that Sikh pilgrims will receive free accom­modation, meals, medical services, and other facilities during their stay.