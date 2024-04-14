Six killed in Sydney shopping centre attack

SYDNEY - Six people were killed and sev­eral others injured including a nine-month-old baby, when a knife-wielding attacker ram­paged through a busy Sydney shopping centre on Saturday.

Australian police said mul­tiple people were stabbed by the unidentified assailant, who was tracked down and shot dead by a policewoman who is being hailed as a national hero.

The incident occurred at the sprawling Westfield Bondi Junction mall complex, which was packed with thousands of Saturday afternoon shoppers.

New South Wales police commissioner Karen Webb said five women and one man had died. A baby was undergo­ing emergency surgery.

Police said the attacker is believed to be a 40-year-old man who was known to law enforcement, but he has not yet been formally identified.

Webb played down sugges­tions that the attack could have been an act of terrorism and said it is believed the attacker acted alone. “If it is in fact the person we believe it is, then... it’s not a terrorism incident,” she said. A New South Wales Ambulance spokesperson told AFP that eight patients were taken to various hospitals across Sydney, including the baby who was taken to the city’s Children’s Hospital. “They all have traumatic injuries,” the of­ficial said. Security camera foot­age showed a man wearing an Australian rugby league jersey running around the shopping centre with a large knife.

Injured people lay lifeless on the floor, or surrounded by pools of blood. Eyewitnesses described a scene of panic, with shoppers scrambling to safety and police trying to se­cure the area. Many people took shelter in shops, trying to protect themselves, their fami­lies and frightened strangers.