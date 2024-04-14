Sunday, April 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Slippery road causes bus accident in Taxila

Our Staff Reporter
April 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI  -  As many as 25 passen­gers sustained injuries after a bus overturned due to slippery condi­tions near Margalla Bypass in Taxila on Sat­urday. All the injured passengers were rushed to the hospital for medi­cal treatment. Rescue 1122 officials said that a bus carrying members of a preaching team was on its way to Taxila when it overturned due to the slippery road con­ditions near Margalla Bypass. As a result, 25 passengers suffered in­juries and were moved to the hospital for treat­ment. Five out of the 25 are said to be in critical condition, they added. Rescue teams shifted the 25 injured persons to the hospital after the incident occurred, said a Rescue 1122 spokes­man. The injured in­cluded Ahmed (32), Habib Ullah (60), Sohail (24), Gul Khan (45), Yas­meen (24), Sultan (29), Zain (32), Ahmed (34), Azam Gul (34), Baitul­lah (57), Arshad (20), Ibrahim (37), Ibrar (30), Mrs. Ibrar (29), Mrs. Ibrahim (39), Fazal (20), Muhammad (33), Ja­mal (45), Mrs. Muham­mad (35), Akhtar (32), Adnan (19), M Shohaib (32), Ms. Ummat (54), Saad Ullah (59), Hasee­bullah (60), and Ms. Ja­varia (36).

Traffic accident claims two lives on CPEC route

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1712984969.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024