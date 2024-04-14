Slippery road causes bus accident in Taxila

RAWALPINDI - As many as 25 passengers sustained injuries after a bus overturned due to slippery conditions near Margalla Bypass in Taxila on Saturday. All the injured passengers were rushed to the hospital for medical treatment. Rescue 1122 officials said that a bus carrying members of a preaching team was on its way to Taxila when it overturned due to the slippery road conditions near Margalla Bypass. As a result, 25 passengers suffered injuries and were moved to the hospital for treatment. Five out of the 25 are said to be in critical condition, they added. Rescue teams shifted the 25 injured persons to the hospital after the incident occurred, said a Rescue 1122 spokesman. The injured included Ahmed (32), Habib Ullah (60), Sohail (24), Gul Khan (45), Yasmeen (24), Sultan (29), Zain (32), Ahmed (34), Azam Gul (34), Baitullah (57), Arshad (20), Ibrahim (37), Ibrar (30), Mrs. Ibrar (29), Mrs. Ibrahim (39), Fazal (20), Muhammad (33), Jamal (45), Mrs. Muhammad (35), Akhtar (32), Adnan (19), M Shohaib (32), Ms. Ummat (54), Saad Ullah (59), Haseebullah (60), and Ms. Javaria (36).