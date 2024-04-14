Slippery road causes bus accident in Taxila

RAWALPINDI - As many as 25 passen­gers sustained injuries after a bus overturned due to slippery condi­tions near Margalla Bypass in Taxila on Sat­urday. All the injured passengers were rushed to the hospital for medi­cal treatment. Rescue 1122 officials said that a bus carrying members of a preaching team was on its way to Taxila when it overturned due to the slippery road con­ditions near Margalla Bypass. As a result, 25 passengers suffered in­juries and were moved to the hospital for treat­ment. Five out of the 25 are said to be in critical condition, they added. Rescue teams shifted the 25 injured persons to the hospital after the incident occurred, said a Rescue 1122 spokes­man. The injured in­cluded Ahmed (32), Habib Ullah (60), Sohail (24), Gul Khan (45), Yas­meen (24), Sultan (29), Zain (32), Ahmed (34), Azam Gul (34), Baitul­lah (57), Arshad (20), Ibrahim (37), Ibrar (30), Mrs. Ibrar (29), Mrs. Ibrahim (39), Fazal (20), Muhammad (33), Ja­mal (45), Mrs. Muham­mad (35), Akhtar (32), Adnan (19), M Shohaib (32), Ms. Ummat (54), Saad Ullah (59), Hasee­bullah (60), and Ms. Ja­varia (36).