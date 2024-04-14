SSP Operations reviews security arrangements in Murree

RAWALPINDI - Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, Flight Lt (Rtd) Hafiz Kamran Asghar, visited Murree late at night on Friday to review the security arrangements and traffic plans during the Eid holidays. He addressed police officials, emphasizing the need for heightened security measures due to the influx of thousands of tourists in Murree. During the discussion, SSP Asghar stressed the importance of ensuring the safety of tourists and providing them with a secure environment. The District Police Officer (DPO) Murree briefed SSP Asghar on the special security measures implemented during the Eid period, including regular checks on officers and thorough briefings on security duties.