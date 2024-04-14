SSP Operations reviews security arrangements in Murree

RAWALPINDI - Se­nior Superintendent of Po­lice (SSP) Operations, Flight Lt (Rtd) Hafiz Kamran Asghar, visited Murree late at night on Friday to review the security arrangements and traffic plans during the Eid holidays. He addressed police officials, emphasiz­ing the need for heightened security measures due to the influx of thousands of tourists in Murree. During the discussion, SSP Asghar stressed the importance of ensuring the safety of tour­ists and providing them with a secure environment. The District Police Officer (DPO) Murree briefed SSP Asghar on the special secu­rity measures implement­ed during the Eid period, in­cluding regular checks on officers and thorough brief­ings on security duties.