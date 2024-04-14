Sunday, April 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

SSP Operations reviews security arrangements in Murree

APP
April 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI   -   Se­nior Superintendent of Po­lice (SSP) Operations, Flight Lt (Rtd) Hafiz Kamran Asghar, visited Murree late at night on Friday to review the security arrangements and traffic plans during the Eid holidays. He addressed police officials, emphasiz­ing the need for heightened security measures due to the influx of thousands of tourists in Murree. During the discussion, SSP Asghar stressed the importance of ensuring the safety of tour­ists and providing them with a secure environment. The District Police Officer (DPO) Murree briefed SSP Asghar on the special secu­rity measures implement­ed during the Eid period, in­cluding regular checks on officers and thorough brief­ings on security duties.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1713071092.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024