Supply from 142 feeders affected due to rain

PESHAWAR - The electrici­ty supply to consumers was affect­ed from 142 feeders due to heavy rain that lashed most part of the province.

According to Spokesman for Pe­shawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), 56 feeders were tripped in Peshawar Circle, 44 in Khy­ber, 20 in Swat and 22 feeders in Bannu Circle were affected.PESCO field staff has restored the elec­tricity supply from the majority of the feeders while work on the re­maining feeders is underway.

PESCO authorities have urged consumers to be patient and ex­tend cooperation to workers in restoration work.