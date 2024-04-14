Sweetness of Saraiki music cuts above rest

MULTAN - Known for its rich heritage, Saraiki music is an integral part of Pakistani culture, originating from the Sarai­ki-speaking regions of Punjab, includ­ing Multan, Bahawalpur, and Dera Ghazi Khan. The music embodies a blend of traditional and contemporary elements, reflecting the essence of the region’s cultural diversity and history.

The music incorporates a wide range of instruments: dhol, flute, algoza, dholuk etc accompanied by rhythmic beats and melodic tunes. It encompass­es various genres such as Kafi, dohray etc. Each genre carries its own distinct rhythm, lyrical themes, and instrumen­tal accompaniments, reflecting diverse emotions and experiences of the peo­ple.

The lyrics of Saraiki music often re­volve around the themes of love, na­ture, rural life, and societal issues, res­onating with daily lives and emotions of the people in the region. The poet­ic and soulful nature of the lyrics forms a strong connection with the audience, evoking a sense of nostalgia and cultur­al pride.

Saraiki music upholds significant cul­tural importance as it serves as means of storytelling, preserving folklore, tra­ditions, and historical narratives with­in the community. Its appeal extends beyond the Saraiki-speaking popula­tion, attracting music enthusiasts from across Pakistan and even internation­ally. The authenticity and raw emotion embedded in the music captivate audi­ences, transcending language barriers and touching the soul of listeners.

While deeply rooted in tradition, Saraiki music has also adapted to con­temporary styles, integrating modern elements to appeal to younger genera­tions. Artists continue to innovate, col­laborating with different music genres, infusing electronic beats or fusing it with popular music, expanding its reach and preserving its relevance in today’s dynamic music industry.

Despite its popularity, Saraiki music faces challenges in terms of commer­cialization, preserving authenticity, and receiving recognition at a nation­al level. Efforts by musicians, cultural organisations, and enthusiasts to docu­ment, promote, and safeguard this mu­sical heritage are vital in ensuring its continuation for future generations.

Living Legend Surraiya Multanikar said that mysticism was integral part of Saraiki music which has feeling of ten­derness, pathos, respect and sanctity in it. “Kafi” is a very popular form of Sara­iki music with spiritual elements and a large number of music lover like this genre a lot, she maintained.

Besides pride of performance, Sur­raiya Multanikar, Pathanay Khan, At­taullah Esakhelvi, Mansoor Malangi, Rahat Multanikar, Jamil Purwana, Na­seer Mastana, Allah Ditta Loneywala, Haseena Mumtaz, Badro Multani, Sha­fa Ullah Rokhri, Sobia Malik, Nadeem Abbas, Kausar Japani, Ahmed Nawaz Cheena, Afshan Zebi, Arif Khan Babar, Zeeshan Rokhri, Anmol Sayal are some of the notable Saraiki artistes while some Punjabi singers also shot to fame by singing Saraiki songs including Ma­lik Asharf Alias Malkoo tops all.

Seasoned singers Abida Perveen, Hu­mera Channa, Hadiqa Kiyani, Sanam Marvi, Baber Niazi, also sang Saraiki songs which are very popular among the public.

Acclaimed artist, Rahat Multanikar, believes that the music has its own spe­cific recognition and raags including ti­lung, jhok and behrvi etc.

It has elements of melancholy and gloom; she said and added that wher­ever Saraiki is spoken or understood in the world, its music is popular due to it’s in depth appeal. Saraiki folk mu­sic keeps its own colours and its songs have been copied in different languages.

“Chan kithaan guzari hi raat vey, khari daendi haan saneyhra inhaan lokaan koon, Hik phul motiya da Mar k jaga sohnien, Kaadun valso sohn­ra sawanal, Meda ishaq ve toon, meda payar ve toon, Chitrey banur tey beh k Dil loutvae hum ve, Veh jo payar kito hi vich rohi hi, wah wo sajun teray waday, Bismillah karan and chita chola seway durzi” are a few of popular numbers of Saraiki.