Sunday, April 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Terrorist killed, two soldiers embrace martyrdom in Buner operation

Terrorist killed, two soldiers embrace martyrdom in Buner operation
Agencies
April 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi, National

RAWALPINDI  -  Two valiant soldiers of the Pakistan Army on Sat­urday embraced martyrdom while killing the ter­rorists’ ring leader Saleem alias Rabbani during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted by the security forces in Buner District.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the terrorists’ ring leader Rabbani was a high value target who was killed during the con­duct of the operation, after an intense fire ex­change while two other terrorists were injured. 

However, during the operation, two brave sons of the soil, Lance Havildar Mudassar Mehmood (age 36 years; resident of district Rawalpindi) and Lance Naik Haseeb Javed (age 27 years; resident of district Poonch, AJ&K), having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat (martyrdom).

Terrorist Saleem alias Rabbani remained active­ly involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as extortion and target killings of innocent civilians, it said. 

Traffic accident claims two lives on CPEC route

He was highly wanted by Law enforcement agen­cies and the Government had fixed a head money of Rs 5 Million on him. “Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area. Security forces of Pakistan re­main determined to wipe out the menace of ter­rorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR said.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1712984969.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024