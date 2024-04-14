Terrorist killed, two soldiers embrace martyrdom in Buner operation

RAWALPINDI - Two valiant soldiers of the Pakistan Army on Sat­urday embraced martyrdom while killing the ter­rorists’ ring leader Saleem alias Rabbani during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted by the security forces in Buner District.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the terrorists’ ring leader Rabbani was a high value target who was killed during the con­duct of the operation, after an intense fire ex­change while two other terrorists were injured.

However, during the operation, two brave sons of the soil, Lance Havildar Mudassar Mehmood (age 36 years; resident of district Rawalpindi) and Lance Naik Haseeb Javed (age 27 years; resident of district Poonch, AJ&K), having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat (martyrdom).

Terrorist Saleem alias Rabbani remained active­ly involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as extortion and target killings of innocent civilians, it said.

He was highly wanted by Law enforcement agen­cies and the Government had fixed a head money of Rs 5 Million on him. “Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area. Security forces of Pakistan re­main determined to wipe out the menace of ter­rorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR said.