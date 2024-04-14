Sunday, April 14, 2024
Three dead in road incidents on Eid day in Bahawalnagar

Staff Reporter
April 14, 2024
BAHAWALNAGAR   -   Around 154 road incidents happened in the Bahawalnagar district on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, resulting in 160 injuries and 4 fatalities. The colli­sion claimed the lives of three people: Shaukat and Nazir in a tractor-trailer ac­cident near Marut, Allah Ra­kha, a 3-month-old infant, and Muhammad Anwar, 60, in a motorcycle accident around 330 HR. Accord­ing to 1122 Rao Sharaf Ali, 65 minor injuries received immediate first aid treat­ment, while 91 individuals with significant injuries were sent to hospitals by the rescue personnel.

