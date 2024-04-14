Tribal elders demand opening of Angoor Adda gate

WANA - A grand jirga of 9 tribes of Ahmed Zai Wazir held here on Saturday, to permanently open the Angoor Adda gate and remove the ob­structions in the smooth business activities.

A large number of tribal elders and local ulema participated in the jirga. It was decided that second grand jirga of 9 tribes would be convened in Wana Bazar on Mon­day. The participants of the jirga urged the people of Ahmadzai Wa­zir to ensure their participation on Monday.

It is important to mention here that the Angoor Adda gate is closed for the last 5 months, which caused a loss of more than Rs100 billion to the national exchequer and about more than five and a half billion rupees to the people involved in the trade.

In addition, five thousand poor people have become jobless due to gate’s closure in Angoor adda vil­lage alone; and local transport re­lated to Angoor Adda business has been completely destroyed.

A large number of businessmen of Wana have shifted most of their money to continue their business on the Toorkhan, Ghulam khan and Kharlachi borders after the trade activities on Angoor Adda ended and this massive transfer of money has led to unemployment in the area. Now, it has become completely uncontrollable.

It is worth to mention that due to closure of Angoor Adda gate in­cidents of dacoity and theft have increased in lower Waziristan. All the elders and ulema present in jirga told the media persons that the main reason of the increase in incidents of theft and robbery in lower Waziristan is unemploy­ment among the local youth.