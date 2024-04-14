Turkish inflation inches up in March to 68.5pc

ISTANBUL - Price growth in inflation-plagued Tur­key gathered pace in March, rising to 68.5 percent year-on-year, the country’s statistics agency TUIK said Wednesday.

The increased reading followed a Sunday municipal election drubbing for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s party that many blamed on the out-of-control cost of living. Last month the cost of education, health, transport, and food showed the biggest increases after inflation reached 67.07 percent in Feb­ruary, TUIK said. But ENAG, a group of independent economists, said their cal­culations put the year-on-year figure at almost 125 percent.

Pointing to slowing month-on-month inflation in the official data, at 3.16 per­cent rather than February’s 4.53 per­cent, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek wrote that “monthly inflation decreased in line with our forecast”.

Following a return to orthodox central bank policy, with the headline interest rate having been raised to 50 percent, the government has also vowed to con­trol spending to break activity and infla­tion. “All these developments... will an­chor inflation expectations and support the disinflation process,” Simsek said.

“We will do whatever is necessary un­til we reach our goal of price stability, which is our top priority,” he added.