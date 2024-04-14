Sunday, April 14, 2024
Ukraine says situation in east has ‘deteriorated significantly’

Agencies
April 14, 2024
Newspaper, International, Headlines

KYIV   -   “The situation on the eastern front has deteriorated sig­nificantly in recent days” in the face of a height­ened Russian offensive, Ukraine’s commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrsky said Saturday. Syrsky, who took over as commander-in-chief in February af­ter Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky fired his popular predecessor, Valery Zaluzhny, said Rus­sians also had superior weapons. He spoke of “a significant intensification of the enemy’s offensive after the presidential elec­tions in Russia,” in the mid­dle of March and added that decisions were being taken “to strengthen the most problematic defence areas with electronic war­fare and air defence”. “The enemy is actively attack­ing our positions in the Lyman and Bakhmut sec­tors with assault groups supported by armoured vehicles. In the Pokrovsk sector, they are trying to break through our defence using dozens of tanks and armoured personnel car­riers”. He said Russia was “stepping up its efforts by deploying new armoured units, which periodically achieves tactical success. “The issue of achieving technical superiority over the enemy in high-tech weapons has again arisen. Only this will enable us to defeat a larger enemy and create conditions for seizing the strategic initia­tive,” he said. “The second serious problem is to im­prove the quality of train­ing of military personnel, especially infantry units, so that they can make the most of all the capabilities of military equipment and Western weapons”.

Traffic accident claims two lives on CPEC route

Agencies

