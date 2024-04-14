Ukraine says situation in east has ‘deteriorated significantly’

KYIV - “The situation on the eastern front has deteriorated sig­nificantly in recent days” in the face of a height­ened Russian offensive, Ukraine’s commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrsky said Saturday. Syrsky, who took over as commander-in-chief in February af­ter Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky fired his popular predecessor, Valery Zaluzhny, said Rus­sians also had superior weapons. He spoke of “a significant intensification of the enemy’s offensive after the presidential elec­tions in Russia,” in the mid­dle of March and added that decisions were being taken “to strengthen the most problematic defence areas with electronic war­fare and air defence”. “The enemy is actively attack­ing our positions in the Lyman and Bakhmut sec­tors with assault groups supported by armoured vehicles. In the Pokrovsk sector, they are trying to break through our defence using dozens of tanks and armoured personnel car­riers”. He said Russia was “stepping up its efforts by deploying new armoured units, which periodically achieves tactical success. “The issue of achieving technical superiority over the enemy in high-tech weapons has again arisen. Only this will enable us to defeat a larger enemy and create conditions for seizing the strategic initia­tive,” he said. “The second serious problem is to im­prove the quality of train­ing of military personnel, especially infantry units, so that they can make the most of all the capabilities of military equipment and Western weapons”.