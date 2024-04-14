Sunday, April 14, 2024
Uninterrupted power supply ensured during Eid holidays

Our Staff Reporter
April 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD  -  Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engineer Muhammad Amir said that FESCO had successfully provided an uninterrupted power sup­ply to its consumers across its region. 

In a statement here on Saturday, he said that FES­CO had constituted spe­cial teams in addition to establishing a monitoring desk in the headquarters for ensuring the electric­ity supply round the clock. He said that high-ranking officers of the company remained present in their offices to monitor the field work in addition to ensur­ing immediately restora­tion of electricity supply if any defect surfaced at any place in the region. 

He said that transform­er-mounted trolleys were also provided to operation staff along with other gad­gets and material for their immediate replacement in case of emergency. 

The FESCO field staff remained active round the clock during Eid holi­days and they responded promptly after receiving public complaints about electricity disruptions. 

The FESCO Monitoring Cell also received public complaints through its of­ficial Facebook page and took immediate action for their redress. About 50 feeders faced tripping due to rain on Marru (the third day after Eid) but FESCO engineers and field staff accelerated their efforts and successfully restored the electricity supply from these feeders within a few hours, he added.

