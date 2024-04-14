World Bank to provide $6b to support Cote d’Ivoire

ABIDJAN - The World Bank (WB) announced Thursday a portfolio of 6 billion U.S. dollars to support the inclusive de­velopment of Cote d’Ivoire through accelerating economic growth, energy transition and finance.

The package covering 62 projects was unveiled here by Hiroshi Matano, executive vice-president of the Multi­lateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) of the WB group, after a work­ing session with Prime Minister Rob­ert Beugre Mambe. Several projects are underway in the areas of digital infrastructure, transportation, medi­cine and climate, Matano said.

“We believe that this new guarantee platform will enable the government to mobilize private sector investments to focus resources on high-impact proj­ects and support large-scale, trans­formative programs for greener and sustainable growth in Cote d’Ivoire,” he added. MIGA’s mandate is to facilitate inflows of foreign direct investment into developing countries, by provid­ing cross-border investors and credi­tors with specific guarantees such as insurance against political risks and credit enhancement, among others.