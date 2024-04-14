ZAB’s 45th anniversary Jalsa program finalised

LARKANA - Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana Mir Rohal Khan Khoso reviewed the security arrange­ments at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto in view of the 45th anniversary Jalsa of former Prime Minister of Paki­stan Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto to be held on 14 April. He issued instructions to the police officers to implement their suggestions and finalized the secu­rity plan. In-charge DIB Munir Ahmed Samoo while giving a detailed briefing to SSP Larkana regarding the security arrangements, saying that at all the entry-exit points including walk-through gates and metal detector system were checked through mod­ern technology CRI system and search app. A police camp with special control has been set up by the Larkana Police at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto, he said adding that all the situation will be monitored through CCTV system/cameras, which includes SSU commando officers and men including women po­lice officers and personnel. He said that anti-rights reserve platoons including Auxiliary Fighters QRF, RRF will also be on standby.