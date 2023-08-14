15th National Assembly, a remarkable journey amid challenges, says FAFEN

ISLAMABAD - The 15th National Assembly showcased extraordinary resilience in the face of intricate political, economic, judicial, and constitutional tests, as it completed its tenure on August 9, 2023. The assembly’s unwavering commitment to upholding its authority and navigating complex pressures marked a significant chapter in Pakistan’s legislative history, said a preliminary report issued by Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) on Sunday. According to the details, surpassing its predecessors in legislative productivity, the outgoing Assembly’s achievements were remarkable. Despite 11 percent fewer sittings, it managed to increase its legislative output by an impressive 57 percent. A total of 322 pieces of legislation were passed, compared to 205 bills in the previous term.