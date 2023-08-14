33 CDWP, 12 ECNEC meetings held in 16 months of PDM’s tenure

ISLAMABAD-The previous government of PDM had held 33 meetings of the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) in its tenure and hurriedly approved projects worth hundreds of billions without proper technical and economic evaluation.

Although in its performance report, the Planning Ministry had termed the holding of dozens of CDWP meeting as the achievement of the PDM government; however, it is being considered a demerit by the officials of the technical and economic wings of the ministry. The proper evaluation of the project PC-I requires three weeks time; however, during the 16 months tenure, the majority of the PC-I were presented to the CDWP for consideration within 24 hours of its arrival in the Planning Commission, source told The Nation.

For example, the source said, during the last CDWP meeting, there were only six agenda items, but 38 additional projects were presented during the meeting. All the additional agenda items were not approved by the forum, but those approved were mostly politically motivated. Similarly, holding 12 meetings of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) were also linked with the performance of the government.

Just one day before the departure of the government, meeting of ECNEC was convened twice a day just to approve three projects of the Sindh govt, the source said.

Majority of the meetings of the CDWP were convened just to appease the coalition partners and approve their politically motivated schemes, the source said. Small projects of district government level were included to the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) on the pressure of the coalition partners of the PDM government.

Meanwhile, a press statement issued here stated the Ministry of Planning launched a 16- month performance report while highlighting the key achievements from April 2022 to August 2023. The 29-page report said that during the said period, the Planning Commission managed to hold 33 meetings of the CDWP, while 12 meetings of the ECNEC were held. A large number of development projects and schemes of strategic significance were considered and approved by these development during this period, said the statement. While highlighting the performance of the CDWP, the report said that CDWP projects that have been approved show the sensitisation of priorities. After the infrastructural projects, the major emphasis has been laid on the projects of Human Development. The report emphasised that during the same period special attention was given to the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) as the Planning Ministry increased the PSDP from Rs500 billion to Rs1,150 billion for 2023-2024, overcoming financial limitations while ensuring transparency through the PSDP Portal, which provides digital access to Rs1.1 trillion worth of PSDP data.