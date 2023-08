ISLAMABAD - The body of an eight-year-old girl, who had gone missing on Saturday, has been found dumped on a street near Naswar Chowk, in the jurisdiction of Sumbal police station on Sunday.

Sources in the police informed that Fatima Mazhar, who had returned to her grandmother’s home in Islamabad from Chiniot just a day ago, had left for a seminary but did not return. Police further said that the girl’s body had been sent to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences for a post-mortem.