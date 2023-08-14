Admin to organize fireworks, cultural program at  Liaquat Bagh

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi district administration has finalized arrangements to organize a fireworks show and cultural program at Liaquat Bagh Murree Road Rawalpindi on Saturday, August 13 at 10:30 PM in connection with ‘Independence Day’ celebrations. According to a district administration spokesman, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta, Duty Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema and other senior officers would attend the program.

He informed that a musical night ‘Mera Pakistan’ would also be organized by Rawalpindi Arts Council on August 13, at 8 PM.

The citizens were invited to come and join their family and friends and celebrate Independence Day celebrations while entry would be free, he added. Sonia Azeem, Mubashara Hafeez, Rizwana Khan, Ashaq Malik Ghouri, and a traditional folk dance party would enthrall the audience. Commissioner of Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta would be the chief guest at the program.