ANP demands removal of KP Governor, CM

Peshawar - Awami National Party (ANP) on Sunday sought the resignation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali and interim Chief Minister Mohammad Azam Khan.

According to a statement from the party secretariat Bacha Khan Markaz, ANP province president Aimal Wali Khan made the demand while addressing a meeting.

While praising the resignations of the KP government’s caretaker ministers and advisers, he stated that the province has been handed into the control of the Jamiat Ulama- e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F).

Aimal Wali said that the moment had come to remove the Governor and Chief Minister, or else a legal and constitutional means of doing so would have to be discovered.

He said that the existing caretaker cabinet performed far worse than the previous administration. Asserting that the ANP was not interested in power, he underlined that there was an urgent need to organise free and fair elections as soon as possible and without intervention.

He alleged that a nephew of the interim Chief Minister was a JUI-F candidate in Charsadda. He questioned how free and fair elections could be held in the presence of two controversial individuals in positions of power in KP.

He also questioned the selection of a senator as caretaker prime minister.