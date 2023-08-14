Anwaar takes oath as caretaker PM today

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister-designate Anwaarul Haq Kakar would take oath of his office today at Aiwan- e-Sadr. President Dr Arif Alvi would administer the oath during a ceremony to be held at 3pm.

Arrangements for the oath taking ceremony have been finalized by the president secretariat and invitation cards have been dispatched to the guests. Outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would also attend the ceremony. Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf, senators political leaders and services chiefs of Armed Forces have been invited at the ceremony. Members of Balochistan Awami Party have also been invited.

Earlier addressing a dinner he hosted in the honour of BAP leaders at Punjab House here yesterday, Caretaker PM-designate Anwaarul Haq Kakar made it clear that his sole responsibility is to hold free and fair elections in the country.

He said he was grateful to all political parties for reposing confidence on him. Earlier in the day, Senator Anwaar ul Haq Kakar announced on Sunday that he will be surrendering his membership of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and relinquishing his Senate position. “Owing to the fundamental responsibility conferred upon me as the caretaker prime minister, I have decided to surrender my membership of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and relinquish my Senate position,” he wrote on his Twitter handle.