Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar to take oath as Caretaker PM today

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will take oath as Pakistan’s caretaker prime minister at the Presidency on Monday (today).

President Arif Alvi will administer oath to the caretaker prime minister.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will receive the caretaker prime minister after oath taking ceremony. The new PM will be presented the guard of honour.

Later, the outgoing prime minister Shehbaz will inspect a guard of honour.

Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will lead the country through to the general elections due in months.

“I have confidence in the caretaker prime minister’s ability to conduct free and fair elections,” outgoing premier Shehbaz Sharif said in a farewell address to the nation late Sunday.

Kakar’s first task will be to choose a cabinet to run the country as it heads into an election period that could last for months.

The National Assembly was dissolved last week, with elections due within 90 days according to the constitution.

There has been speculation for months that the vote would be delayed.

The election commission needed time to redraw constituency boundaries after the latest census published earlier this month to hold elections according to the new population count.

Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar was named as Pakistan’s caretaker prime minister, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said on Saturday.

PM Shehbaz and opposition leader Raja Riaz had sent an advice regarding Kakar’s appointment as the caretaker prime minister to President Alvi, which was signed by president.