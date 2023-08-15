Ashrafi terms national flag a symbol of unity, solidarity

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Ulema Council Chair­man Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, on Sunday underscored the significance of Pakistan’s national flag as a symbol of unity and solidarity.

Speaking at a press conference held at the central office of Bait-ul-Aman, Ashrafi who is also the President of International Inter­faith Harmony Council categori­cally stated that disrespecting the national flag should not be tolerated and called for strin­gent measures against those al­legedly involved in this heinous crime. He further stressed that individuals who dishonored the flag should face immediate legal action, including the confiscation of their identification cards and passports, as a measure against treason. His passionate appeal comes as the nation prepares for the upcoming Independence Day celebration on August 14, which promises to be a grand spectacle of pride and enthusiasm.

Highlighting the importance of faith and national pride, he announced that prayers would be offered in religious semi­naries and mosques across the country after the Fajr prayer, seeking strength and stability for Pakistan. The national flag would be raised high, signify­ing the shared commitment to a strong and united nation, he added. In a remarkable call for political unity, Ashrafi urged all political leaders to set aside their differences and rally under the banner of the national flag.

He emphasized that the flag represented a powerful re­minder of the common goal shared by all citizens: a prosper­ous and harmonious Pakistan. Commenting on recent develop­ments, he lauded the selection of the non-controversial person­ality, Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar as the Caretaker Prime Minister.

He expressed confidence in Kakar’s ability to lead and high­lighted his consistent advocacy for Pakistan, emphasizing his potential to contribute to a stronger Pakistan in the forth­coming fair and transparent elections. Furthermore, Ashrafi endorsed the Green Pakistan initiative, asserting that the plan for environmental sustain­ability would pave the way for increased investment and eco­nomic growth in the nation.

He underscored the histori­cal migration of his forefathers from India to Pakistan, driven by the pursuit of an Islamic and free way of life. He highlighted Pakistan’s Constitution aligning with Quranic teachings, while its national flag’s green symbol­izing Muslims and white rep­resenting non-Muslims epito­mized parity. “The joint chant of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ by Muslims and non-Muslims conveys unity and equality, debunking divi­sions.” he added.

Ashrafi urged unity between Muslims and non-Muslims, stressing that “a united Pakistan rejects division.” Addressing the rise of social media-based insults against the national flag, he called for immediate identification and legal action against those responsible. He reinforced that the love for the homeland was an integral part of their faith, and the flag sym­bolized not only recognition but also unity and solidarity.