Barbie under scrutiny  

The recent ban on the highly anticipated Barbie movie in Pakistan has ignited a vital discourse regarding the necessity for transparent and accountable regulatory bodies. Artistic expression should flourish, not be stifled.

Certain critics label the film as a misandrist diatribe, adding to a growing list of male-bashing movies over the past decade. Yet, from the perspective of an average girl with a conservative background, I gleaned an opposing message. To me, Barbie doesn’t target men but rather unveils the facades both men and women create, shielding themselves from potential hurt.

The Barbie movie I viewed was clever, witty, endearing, and uproariously funny. Surprisingly, it delved into deep philosophical themes, contemplating mortality from the viewpoint of an immortal plastic doll. It parallels the technique employed in The Wizard OF Oz, where non-human characters serve as a springboard to explore human attributes like Intelligence, Emotion, and Courage. This subversion pierces through falsehoods to unearth truths—a genuine artistic endeavour.

The film probes how humans navigate the world by disassociating and projecting, withholding empathy until their own humanity is relinquished. It’s about reclaiming it through compassion and understanding.

When we advocate for freedom of speech, it encompasses fostering a positive mindset and supporting humanity, which the movie inherently encapsulates.

UNZILA TAHIR HUDA,

Karachi.