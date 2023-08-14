Caretaker CM's name likely to be finalised tonight: Murad

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah hoped that the name of caretaker CM would be finalised tonight.

During a media interaction at Mazar-e-Quaid, he mentioned that they had been discussing potential nominees for the caretaker chief minister. However, choosing one name from the list has proven to be a difficult decision.

Shah further stated that the appointment of the caretaker chief minister will be finalised within the next few hours.

Both sides have proposed around 12 to 13 names, and all suggestions are well respected. Eventually, a consensus will be reached regarding the nominee.

The Sindh CM congratulated the caretaker prime minister on his oath-taking ceremony. He emphasised the importance of holding elections as soon as possible in accordance with the Constitution.

Following the establishment of the caretaker government, they will focus on reaching out to the public for their support, Shah said.

Shah further expressed his earnest desire for Pakistan to become a developed and peaceful nation. He urged everyone to remember the martyrs and stand in solidarity with the Muslims of Kashmir and Palestine, particularly on this important day. He condemned the cruelty imposed by the oppressors in Occupied Kashmir and wished for their liberation from the clutches of Modi's regime.

Talking about killing of a journalist in Sindh, Shah directed the police to ensure justice is served promptly by apprehending the culprit responsible for this heinous act.

Prior to this, Shah, accompanied by Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, paid their tribute at Quaid's Mazar.